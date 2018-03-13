Nigeria: Late Ogbemudia's Family Holds Interdenominational Service in His Memory

The family of the Former Military Governor of defunct Bendel State (now Edo and Delta states), Brig. Gen. Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia, on Friday, March 9, 2018, held an interdenominational service in memory of their father who died one-year ago, March 9, 2017.

The retired officer, politician and sports lover, Dr. Ogbemudia was born September 17, 1932.

In his sermon, Pastor Williams Marcus of Living Word Mission charged the family of the dynamic icon to live an exemplary life and carry on the outstanding legacy of Dr. Ogbemudia.

He said, the late Ogbemudia "has done his part. That he was a helping hand to so many; he has laid a great foundation to be built upon. His children and all those who worked closely with him must carry on his legacy of good governance."

Sharing her fond memories of her father, the eldest child, Rev. Mrs. Dele George said, "As a young child, I admired my Dad a lot. He was my Hero for three main reasons. First, in spite of his tough disposition as a soldier, he was a gentle hearted Dad; He never verbally or physically abused us. Second, I saw him as a man of great courage; he defended the unity and security of his country especially our hometown Benin when the city was invaded during the civil war in 1967.

"Third, he was a very kind and compassionate father. He gave me lots of gifts unexpectedly. I saw him do same to so many people. He had his flaws like everyone else but he was a humble and moderate man.

"Someone said this of him: 'The life of Samuel Ogbemudia was filled with simple goals yet he always achieved immensely'. As a teenager, I, like many Bendelites, admired and appreciated his witty inventions and innovations in Bendel State. Bendel state was the envy of other states in those good old days."

The second daughter, Mrs. Vickii Ogbuigwe, speaking of her father, said, "My father loves to explore places, he was extremely hard-working and he loved to crack jokes. As a disciplinarian he commanded fear in us and that has helped me a lot. He instilled morals and good behavior into me and that has made me who I am today"

The remembrance service which took place at the Strong Tower Mission, Palmgrove Estate, Lagos, had in attendance families of the late legend's children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and loved ones.