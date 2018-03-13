Nigeria: Navy Begins Enforcement of Quit Order On Tanker Drivers

Truck drivers on bridges around Apapa area of Lagos were yesterday forced to make U-turn after the Nigerian Navy commenced enforcement of the quit order. The military and state government had last Wednesday issued a 48-hour ultimatum to truck drivers to vacate all bridges in the state, citing security and safety concerns.

Although some of the drivers immediately adhered to the directive and relocated to other roads and inner-city streets, others dismissed the directive, claiming they had nowhere to go. Among those who refused to obey the directive were tanker and articulated truck drivers on Wharf Road, Marine Beach and Mile Two Bridge, who claimed they were on queue to enter the port.

But with the commencement of enforcement order, the navy asked the drivers to return to their parks. All trucks earlier parked on the Mile Two Bridge had been evacuated, while those at Orile along the Badagry Expressway were being moved in batches.

Also, heavy-duty vehicles parked in Western Avenue, inward Apapa, were also making U-turn towards Costain.

The Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Sylvanus Abbah, said the navy would not allow any truck to stay on the bridges. He said the enforcement was being done in batches to prevent traffic gridlock across the state.

Abbah said: "We are doing the enforcement in batches. If we cover all the bridges at once, there will be standstill in Lagos and we do not want that to happen."