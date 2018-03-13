Tanzania: Mawji Wins Britam Insurance Golf Title

Dinesh Mawji shrugged off stiff opposition to win Britam Insurance Golf title in a 18- hole tournament at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club (DGC) over the weekend.

Playing off handicap 14, the former DGC golf Captain fired five par 41 stable ford points to beat over 100 competitors. He received trophy and award from Stephen Lokonyo, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Britam Insurance Tanzania Limited, the event's chief sponsor.

The firm's CEO, also awarded the overall runner up, Issa John of Tanzania People's Defence Forces Lugalo golf club of Dar es Salaam who returned 40 stable ford points. Following their big scores, DGC captain, Akhil Yusufali chopped off handicaps of the two best performers and the Division A winner, Ali Shariff who was playing off handicap 12 and Aidan Nziku who was playing off handicap 3 after tying on 39 points.

They will, from yesterday onwards, start playing of 11 and 2 handicaps respectively. Division B top prize went to Mohamed Sammy who Marius Kajuna of Lugalo on countback after both returned 40 points. Gaudam Chavda penned 40 points to win Division C top prize while Young Lee claimed the runner up position after carving 36 points.

Seniors top prize winner was Jonathan Mkandala who carded 35 points and Godfrey Kilenga who returned 27 points as the runner up. Amanda Mlula who fired 38 points claimed Ladies Division title on countback after tying with Anitha Evarist.