Tanzania: Minister Accolades Umisseta Games Sponsors

Minister in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government Authorities), Selemani Jafo has hailed Coca-Cola for investing in secondary school sports competitions (Umisseta) once again this year, pledging that his ministry is committed to provide full support to the beverage company.

Jafo made the remarks on Friday in Dodoma when launching 2018 Directive Seminar for sports officials across the 26 regions of Tanzania. Accompanied by his deputy minister, Joseph Kakunda, the minister noted that the government recognizes Coca-Cola's contribution in developing sports talents amongst the youth.

"I was extremely impressed with the coordination of Umisseta sports competition last year, and for this I am grateful to Coca-Cola... I am aware that the agreement was for them to sponsor these sports competitions from 2015 to 2018 but I am urging them consider extending this timeframe so that they can eventually take ownership of these competitions," said Jafo.

He further called on the Sports Council of Tanzania (BMT) to work on an arrangement that will see local sports clubs groom football talents that are discovered during Umisseta competitions as this will give them an opportunity to further develop their talents.

"Our objective for Copa Coca-Cola is to support the youths as they participate in sports, so for the first time, this year we will go to Tanga and Mtwara as well, and we will distribute jerseys, along with the sports kits," said Ms Sialouise Shayo Coca-Cola Brand Manager in Tanzania.

For his part, Kakunda thanked Coca-Cola for the sponsorship, noting, "one of the main challenges is how to nurture talents discovered from Umisseta competitions. Mrisho Ngassa, Juma Kaseja, Leodger Tenga are some of the few talents discovered from Umisseta."