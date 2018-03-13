Dar Es Salaaam — Talks between the government and Bharti Airtel with regard to the ownership of Airtel Tanzania commenced on Monday, March 12.

The negotiation team from Tanzania is led by Minister of Constitution and Legal affairs Professor Palamagamba Kabudi, while that of Bharti Airtel is led by the company's head of legal department Mukesh Bhavnani.

According to a statement released to the media by the Directorate of Presidential Communication, the two parts meet following a request from Bharti Airtel.

"The two sides meet following a request from Bhati Airtel... they also intend to improve the telecommunication sector," read a statement in part.

According to the statement, Bharti Airtel requested for the meeting after a team formed by President John Magufuli to probe the ownership of Airtel Tanzania submitted its report to the President.