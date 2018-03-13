13 March 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Africa: Zimbabwe Revival in Spotlight At Africa CEO Forum

Photo: The Herald
President Emmerson Mnangagwa (file photo).
By Akani Chauke

Johannesburg — Zimbabwe will make the most of the Africa Chief Executive Officers (CEO) Forum in Ivory Coast later this month to attract much-needed investments.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will participate at the event scheduled for Abidjan, the capital, on the 26th and the 27th, organisers confirmed on Monday.

Mnangagwa will present his country's economic potential to the international investor and business community. He will share his vision for Zimbabwe's economic recovery before an audience of more than 1 200 business leaders, international investors and policy makers.

A government delegation will present the strategy for the Southern African country's economic revival to the investor community gathered for the occasion.

In an unprecedented inter-presidential panel, former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo and Zimbabwe's new president will discuss ways to lift the country out of its isolation and get the economy back on its feet.

As the world's third-largest platinum producer and with abundant diamond reserves, significant agricultural resources, and one of the highest adult literacy rates in Africa, Zimbabwe has a lot to offer.

Having emerged from a long period of economic isolation, Nigeria offers a solid example on which to base discussions on strategic priorities that must be implemented to revive Zimbabwe's economy and put an end to sanctions.

Mnangagwa succeded Robert Mugabe last November, bring an end to an era characterized by ruinous economic policies.

Another new president, Liberia's George Weah will also be at the Africa CEO Forum.

