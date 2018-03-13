Photo: Zambia Reports

Police chiefs greet President Edgar Lungu (file photo).

The Zambia Police Service has warned political party cadres wearing military outfit that the law will not spare any culprit as the practice was illegal.

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has reiterated his earlier sentiments that party cadres or any person other than the military personnel are not allowed to wear military uniform or anything that resembles the military uniform as doing so is a criminal offence.

"According to the State Security Act CAP 111 Section 6 (1)(a) of the Laws of Zambia, any person without lawful authority who uses or has in his possession, imports or manufactures any uniform of the Defence Force or the Police Service or any other official uniform of the Republic or any dress closely resembling the same as likely to deceive or falsely represent himself to be a person who has been entitled to wear any such uniform, shall be guilty of an offence and liable of conviction to imprisonment for a minimum term of fifteen (15) years," he states.

Kanganja said police is investigating political party cadres shown in images circulating on social media wearing military regalia.

"Political party leaders at all levels should take a lead in educating their cadres and advise them to desist from engaging in behaviour that is contrary to what the law provide. Any Police officer who will find any person wearing such attire should act by arresting and prosecuting such a person because the law is very explicit on this.

"All Commissioners of Police through their Officers, Commanding Districts and Officers in Charge of Stations in all Provinces should ensure that this trend is brought to a halt without any delay," he added.

He said police will not sit back and watch lawlessness being perpetrated neither will they allow the emergence of militia groupings in any part of the country.

Kanganja has advised political parties to conduct their activities within the confines of the law.

"I wish to advise all political leaders at various levels to take a lead in educating their supporters and advise them to stop engaging in behaviour known to be against the provisions of the law. Everyone is forewarned to desist from this criminality or have yourself to blame," Kanganja warned.