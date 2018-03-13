Egypt: Juba and Egypt to Bolster Ties

South Sudan and Egypt have agreed to bolster diplomatic ties for mutual stability and development.

The South Sudan Minister in Office of President, Mr Mayiik Ayii Deng, said stability was crucial, particularly for his country whose development was lagging behind due to war.

Mr Deng made the remarks while meeting the Egyptian Foreign minister, Mr Sameh Shoukry, in Juba on Monday. Mr Shoukry's visit comes at a time when the South Sudan factions were expected to hold the final round of peace talks.

"Egypt is known as the cradle of civilisation and our great grand ancestors were part of that historical legacy. We are also bound by the creator, because we drink and share the Nile water, which has been a source of life since time immemorial for our people in both countries," Mr Deng said.

He pointed out the Arab nation was not only a political ally of South Sudan, but also a great supporter of the Sudan Peoples' Liberation Movement/ Army during the civil war which ended in 2005, culminating in the latter's independence.

"Egypt therefore, is not just an ally for political expediency; Egypt has been a steadfast supporter of the people of South Sudan in their darkest of hours. Egypt took the initiative in the 1970s to take, in their thousands, South Sudanese students to study at various universities," he said.

Mr Shoukry hailed the Juba leadership for opening doors for cooperation between the two countries.

He said that Egypt would continue to support all processes aiming to achieve peace and stability in South Sudan.

"Egypt will stand with South Sudan as brothers and sisters so that they can achieve their aspirations and obtain their security and stability.'"

Egypt has promised to invest in multiple areas in South Sudan.

The Egyptian minister stressed that the relations between Juba and Cairo would not distract their relations with other partners in the region and the whole world.