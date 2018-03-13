12 March 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

Egypt: Juba and Egypt to Bolster Ties

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Oduha

South Sudan and Egypt have agreed to bolster diplomatic ties for mutual stability and development.

The South Sudan Minister in Office of President, Mr Mayiik Ayii Deng, said stability was crucial, particularly for his country whose development was lagging behind due to war.

Mr Deng made the remarks while meeting the Egyptian Foreign minister, Mr Sameh Shoukry, in Juba on Monday. Mr Shoukry's visit comes at a time when the South Sudan factions were expected to hold the final round of peace talks.

"Egypt is known as the cradle of civilisation and our great grand ancestors were part of that historical legacy. We are also bound by the creator, because we drink and share the Nile water, which has been a source of life since time immemorial for our people in both countries," Mr Deng said.

He pointed out the Arab nation was not only a political ally of South Sudan, but also a great supporter of the Sudan Peoples' Liberation Movement/ Army during the civil war which ended in 2005, culminating in the latter's independence.

"Egypt therefore, is not just an ally for political expediency; Egypt has been a steadfast supporter of the people of South Sudan in their darkest of hours. Egypt took the initiative in the 1970s to take, in their thousands, South Sudanese students to study at various universities," he said.

Mr Shoukry hailed the Juba leadership for opening doors for cooperation between the two countries.

He said that Egypt would continue to support all processes aiming to achieve peace and stability in South Sudan.

"Egypt will stand with South Sudan as brothers and sisters so that they can achieve their aspirations and obtain their security and stability.'"

Egypt has promised to invest in multiple areas in South Sudan.

The Egyptian minister stressed that the relations between Juba and Cairo would not distract their relations with other partners in the region and the whole world.

Egypt

Censorship Tightens As El-Sisi Prepares for Re-Election Bid

Ahead of elections in Egypt later this month, in which President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi is seeking a second term, the… Read more »

Read the original article on East African.

Copyright © 2018 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.