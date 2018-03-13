President Edgar Lungu has said that he will be available for the March 26 Commonwealth driven dialogue in Lusaka that pushes the move to bring him to the table with his sworn political adversary Hakainde Hichilema.

President Lungu said through his spokesperson Amos Chanda that he was looking forward to the inauguration of the dialogue process on March 26.

Commonwealth envoy Professor Ibrahim Gambari has been spearheading a dialogue process that was initiated by Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland.

"The President is committed to genuine dialogue and wants it quick. The President has progressive views on the constitution, Public Order and also wants to fight regionalism and tribalism," he said.

"The President is happy that Professor Gambari has set March 26 as the inauguration of the steering committee for the dialogue process."

The process was initiated in the aftermath of the release of Hichilema from prison on treason charges.