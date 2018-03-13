13 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Farmers in Court for Alleged Attack On Girl, 9

Tagged:

Related Topics

Two farmers are expected in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate's Court on Tuesday in connection with an incident last year in which a nine-year-old girl was allegedly handcuffed to a tree, beaten and shot at.

The farmers, Johannes Potgieter, 33, and Hendrick Dumas, 48, are expected to appear on charges of kidnapping, attempted murder, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and the unlawful pointing of a firearm.

They are out on bail.

It is alleged that the girl and three other children had been jogging along with their dogs on September 9. The dogs chased guinea fowl, which led them onto the farm.

This is when the children were allegedly accosted by the farmers.

Three escaped and left the 9-year-old behind.

The farmers were initially refused bail, but succeeded in an appeal to the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

The case was postponed in November for the completion of the investigation.

News24

South Africa

Drought Declared a National Disaster

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize has declared the prevailing water crisis affecting… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.