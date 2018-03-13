12 March 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali Soldiers Open Fire On Auditor General's Vehicle in Mogadishu

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somali security forces have opened fire on a bullet-proof vehicle belonging to the country's auditor general Mohamed Mohamud Afgoye in Mogadishu on Monday morning, witnesses said.

The incident happened at Sayidka junction after the SUV car has forced its way past the main security checkpoint just outside the heavily fortified Presidential Palace in the capital.

The Auditor General was not travelling in the vehicle at the time of the incident and no one was injured in the shooting, according to Police sources.

The area has witnessed several such incidents and Al Shabaab attacks in the past few periods. Last month, Al Shabaab staged a car bomb and gun attack near Villa Somalia.

Somalia

Significant Military Movements Spotted Near Mahaday Town

Somalia's government has reinforced its troops in Middle Shabelle region following series of Al Shabaab attacks against… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.