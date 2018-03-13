Somalia: Somali Soldiers Open Fire On Auditor General's Vehicle in Mogadishu

Somali security forces have opened fire on a bullet-proof vehicle belonging to the country's auditor general Mohamed Mohamud Afgoye in Mogadishu on Monday morning, witnesses said.

The incident happened at Sayidka junction after the SUV car has forced its way past the main security checkpoint just outside the heavily fortified Presidential Palace in the capital.

The Auditor General was not travelling in the vehicle at the time of the incident and no one was injured in the shooting, according to Police sources.

The area has witnessed several such incidents and Al Shabaab attacks in the past few periods. Last month, Al Shabaab staged a car bomb and gun attack near Villa Somalia.