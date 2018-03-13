13 March 2018

Zambia: Lecturers At Mufulira & Nkana Colleges Go 9 Months Without Pay

By Paul Mwitwa

The none payment of salaries at some colleges on the Copperbelt has continued with lecturers at Mufulira Professional College being the latest casualties. The lectures have gone nine months without pay.

Last month, lectures at Nkana College of Education protested due to none payment of their salaries for nine months.

The situation is not different at Mufulira Professional College where workers are demanding that management pays them their dues to help them sort out personal problems.

One of the lectures talked to expressed disappointment at the manner the institution is being administered.

"As we speak lecturers have not been paid for a longer period going up to 9 months and this is not helping matters because we cannot take care of our families. Despite showing our commitment to duty, it is now looking like management is taking us for granted.

"Part Time lecturers, others who are supposed to mark examinations were paid a paltry K 1,000 while their arrears have not been paid for over 6 months now, so do they expect someone to live that long on

K 1,000?" an angry lecturer lamented.

The lecturer said the issues have been brought to the attention of officers at the Ministry of Labour but no actions has been taken on.

"Some of these matters have been reported to the Ministry of Labour but it shocking that nothing has been done. This is the reason we have downed tools to press management so that we are paid our dues. We are tired of working without being paid and all we hear are assurances from management," the official added.

College Principal Jeremiah Simuusa refused to comment on the matter and immediately dropped the line when contacted on his mobile.

Attempts to get a comment on follow-up were unsuccessful as the phone went unanswered until it was switched off.

