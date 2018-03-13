South Africa: ISPs Laud Number Portability Regulations

Johannesburg — THE Internet Service Providers' Association of South Africa (ISPA) has welcomed proposed amendments to the Independent Communications Authority's (ICASA's) Numbering Portability Regulations.

The draft regulations being debated allow the porting of the non-geographic 086 and 087 number ranges, which are largely used by corporate customers and call centres.

ISPA believes this would enhance competition.

Dominic Cull, ISPA regulatory advisor, said many corporate customers had invested significantly in advertising their 086 and 087 contact centre numbers but were unhappy with the service they are receiving from their provider.

They are currently unable to switch to a new provider because of the inability to keep their valuable call centre number and the cost of changing marketing collateral.

"This has obvious negative implications for competition," said Cull.

He said ICASA's move, therefore, to provide a solution to these corporate 087 and 086 customers in the form of the expansion of the number portability regime, should be welcomed by consumers, according to Cull.

"ISPA appreciates the efforts of ICASA to provide consumers of voice services with a greater choice of service provider."

ISPA membership currently stands at almost 200 small, medium and large ISP (Internet Service Provider) and affiliate members, a number of whom compete directly in the provision of voice services.