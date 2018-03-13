13 March 2018

Somalia: Galmudug State Warns Against Illegal Roadblocks in Its Territory

Somalia's Federal Member State of Galmudug has warned the freelance militias against setting up illegal roadblocks in its territory.

Omar Moalim Ali, the deputy commissioner of Adado city Police force told Radio Shabelle that they have zero tolerance for the illegal roadblocks aimed to rob and harm civilians.

Ali added that the state forces will act quickly and leave no stone unturned to remove all roadblock erected on the streets in Galgadud and Mudug regions in central Somalia.

The commander's remarks came a day after Galmudug regional troops eliminated several illegal roadblocks set up by local militiamen during an operation.

