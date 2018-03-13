Somalia: Significant Military Movements Spotted Near Mahaday Town

Somalia's government has reinforced its troops in Middle Shabelle region following series of Al Shabaab attacks against SNA and AMISOM forces.

Speaking to Radio Shabelle, a senior Somali military official said the troops are advancing on the Al Shabaab-held areas in the region, to flush out the militants from their bases.

The official who spoke on condition of anonymity said Somali and AU forces will liberate the remaining Al Shabaab-controlled areas in the region in the coming weeks.

This comes days after Al Shabaab has staged attacks against Somali and AU troops in Middle Shabelle region and briefly seized control of Bal'ad, some 30Km north of Mogadishu.