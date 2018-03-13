West Africa: Over 150 Dead From Outbreaks of Cholera

Kinshasa — A raging cholera outbreak has killed more than 150 people in Central and West Africa since the beginning of the year.

The unstable Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is the worst affected by the crisis that has claimed the lives of at least 153 victims in the two regions.

Some 140 people have been confirmed dead from the water borne disease. The death toll is from 6 078 cases reported in the Central African country that is experiencing clashes between militia groups and the national army. Skirmishes between rival ethnic groups has also exacerbated crises that have led to the displacement of over 4,5 million civilians.

Nigeria meanwhile is also experiencing an outbreak of cholera that has left some 13 people dead since the beginning of 2018.

A total of 187 cases have been reported.

The outbreak is most severe northeast of the country where more than 2 million people displaced by the Boko Haram terror group are living under dire conditions.

According to the United Nations Children's Funds, which released the statistics yesterday (Monday), Liberia has reported 19 cases of cholera but no deaths had been confirmed over the past week.

During the period, in Cameroon, two outbreaks have been confirmed, without fatalities.

The Central African Republic reported a single outbreak. The case was not fatal.

Cholera is an infectious disease that causes severe watery diarrhea. It can lead to dehydration and kill within hours if left untreated.