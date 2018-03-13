Africa: ICC - Justice Chile Eboe-Osuji Elected President

Parents of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls in Yobe, on Tuesday, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for considering the option… Read more »

Judges of the International Criminal Court, ICC, in The Hague, Netherlands, on March 11, 2018, elected a Nigerian, President of the court for a three-year term from 2018 to 2021, media reports said. Judge Robert Fremr of Czech Republic was elected First Vice-President, while Judge Marc Perrin de Brichambaut of France became Second Vice-President. Justice Eboe-Osuji chaired the trial of Kenyan Vice President William Ruto and fellow countryman Joshua Arap Sang in September 2013. Born in 1962 in Anara, Imo State, Chile Eboe-Osuji was elected ICC judge on December 16, 2011.

