12 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Contestations in the Ramaphosa Era - What Is an Emancipatory Route?

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

The Cyril Ramaphosa Presidency has been marked by ambiguities, sometimes evoking enthusiasm, sometimes disappointment. Blockages are encountered by government in removing the legacies of the Zuma period. Citizens have a role to play in removing these impediments. If citizens seek an emancipatory outcome, they need to actively work for this, wherever they are, and not simply look to government. By RAYMOND SUTTNER.

This article first appeared on Creamer Media's website: polity.org.za

The election of Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president in December evoked high expectations from a range of quarters in South African society, because it was seen as a break from the Zuma years and various expectations arose over what this entailed. That victory, as many have indicated, was also bedevilled by complex dynamics within the ANC and strong contestations. It is important that we read Ramaphosa's victory as part of that complicated balance of forces that was not decisive and, of necessity entailed some deal making, compromises and constraints. Many people find it difficult to deal with the existence of constraints. They feel that Ramaphosa should just sweep clean all that is associated with the Zuma era. However, in intra-party politics that is much more difficult than many would...

South Africa

Drought Declared a National Disaster

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize has declared the prevailing water crisis affecting… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.