South Africa: The Land Audit - Incomplete Information and Bad Policy

"The ANC will manage the land question sensibly," ran the headline to an interesting piece by the Deputy Secretary-General of the ANC last week (Daily Maverick, 4 March). As her party prepares to introduce a regime of expropriation without compensation - with all the risks that it entails - whether this assurance is to be taken seriously or not is probably more important now than ever. By TERENCE CORRIGAN.

The first principle of good public policy is that it must be based on good evidence: correctly identifying issues, understanding the actual state of play, and envisioning solutions that are possible within the real-world capacities of the interest groups involved. In the absence of evidence, government actions are likely to be arranged around an alt-reality of untested assumptions of fact and ideology. And when that happens, it's hardly surprising when policy outcomes don't match expectations, or even prove downright counterproductive.

This is all the more important when the policy issue is a high-profile political totem. Little has taken on this role as land and land reform policy have. If land reform is to serve as a means of advancing agricultural output, food security, development and social cohesion - as Duarte, quoting...