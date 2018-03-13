South Africa: Limpopo Police Puzzle Over Motive After Three People Shot Dead

The motive for the brutal murders of three people, including a couple found burnt in their car, in Matiyani village outside Malamulele, Limpopo, was still unknown, police said on Thursday.

Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe told News24 that no one had been arrested for the killings that took place on Monday.

Ngoepe said it was alleged that a woman and a man, aged 30 and 31 respectively, were kidnapped by unknown people while driving a Toyota Tazz near Makonde village outside Thohoyandou.

"Afterwards, the murderers loaded them inside the boot of their vehicle and drove away to a secluded area near Matiyani village along the Punda Malia Road. They were fatally shot, set alight inside the vehicle and burnt beyond recognition," he said.

He said the body of an unknown man was also discovered a short distance away from where the couple was found.

"The body of the man, aged around 26, had multiple gunshot wounds," he said.

The motive behind the murders was still unknown but police were investigating.

A massive manhunt has been launched by Saselamani police, he said.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba condemned the killings.

"There is no justifiable reason for anyone to take an innocent life in this horrific manner. We are going to hunt these suspects around the clock until they are brought to justice," he said.

