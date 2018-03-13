13 March 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: NBA Section On Business Law Targets Undergraduate Students

By Joseph Onyekwere

The Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law (NBA-SBL) has fulfilled its pledge to introduce contemporary issues in Commercial Law and Practice to University undergraduates with the recent inauguration of the very first 'SBL CLUB' at the Faculty of Law, University of Lagos.

The initiative is part of the objectives of the Section to build capacity and to promote the development of commercial law practice in Nigeria.

The event, which was attended by the Dean of Law, University of Lagos, (UniLag) law professors, members of the NBA-SBL Council, Committee Chairpersons, members of the ADR Committee of the NBA-SBL, executives of the UniLag Law Students Society (LSS), amongst others, is the first in a series of clubs being set up in selected universities across the country in the coming months.

Speaking about this development, Olubukola Olabiyi, Chairperson, NBA-SBL Young Lawyers' Committee said the Section on Business on Law has keen interest in the development of the legal capacity of law students.

She said: "It is hoped that through the Young Lawyers Committee of the NBA-SBL, we would facilitate this development by way of mentorship and internship initiatives as well as invitations to SBL committee programs focused on various areas of specialization."

In his inaugural remarks, Mr. Olumide Akpata, Chairman of the section expressed delight at the final takeoff of the first SBL club.

"The SBL Club is primarily aimed at introducing Law Undergraduates to contemporary issues in Commercial Law and Practice that may not yet form part of their curricula but are a 'must have' if they are to effectively compete on the global stage as Law Students and ultimately, in the future, as Commercial Law Practitioners.

"Although the NBA-SBL has been widely acknowledged and applauded for the very many innovative and qualitative programs it has introduced in the course of prosecuting its core mandate, which is to raise the standard of commercial law practice in Nigeria, I truly believe that this is one initiative that will turn the tide and guarantee a great future for the NBA and indeed the Legal Profession in Nigeria," he said.

The Dean of Law, University of Lagos, Prof. Ayo Asenuwa, who received the NBA-SBL council to the faculty, welcomed the initiative, expressing faith in the ability of the students to utilize the opportunity.

In her remarks, the Vice President of the Law Students Society (LSS), Ms. Oluwatamilore Sowunmi thanked the Council of the NBA-SBL for the initiative and pledged the commitment of not just the LSS but that of all students in the law faculty to leverage on the opportunity provided for them by the NBA-SBL through the 'SBL CLUB'.

