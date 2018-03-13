Nigeria: Over 750 Athletes Register for 10th Ibadan City Marathon

This year's edition of the 10th Power Oil/Splash FM Ibadan City Marathon has taken a new dimension as the organizing committee of the race has introduced wheel chair race, artisan race and corporate race to add colour to the competition slated for April 8.

According to the Chairman, Main Organizing Committee of the race, Mrs.

Oyebisi Asimolowo, who revealed that the theme of this year's event is 'keep It Fit,' no fewer than 750 athletes have registered for the race.

She noted that the competition has reached new heights with more sponsors coming in to associate with it.

Her words, "With the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports being our usual technical partner, we are glad to introduce more prizes and new additions to the marathon."

Also speaking on the event, the South-West Zonal Coordinator of the Federal

Ministry of Youths and Sports, Femi Ajao said that in order to showcase the beauty of Ibadan and its culture, the participants would go through a route tour with sponsors a day before the competition.

According to him, "The new races are not all about winning, but taking

part and keeping fit because we do not expect the participants to compete with professional marathon runners, but to have the fun of it."