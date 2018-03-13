Nigeria: Ekiti, Osun Will Be SDP's Launch Pad for Winning Presidency, Says Adeniran

National Leader of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and former Minister of Education, Prof. Tunde Adeniran, has said that the party will win Ekiti and Osun governorship elections as a 'launch pad' for the party's quest to win the next presidential election.

Adeniran, who spoke yesterday after a meeting of the leaders of SDP in Orin-Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Council of Ekiti State, that Ekiti was "a litmus test for SDP," said that the party would use the opportunity effectively.

According to him, SDP would use Ekiti as a launch pad for SDP. Certainly, Ekiti is the litmus test and by the grace of God, we will use it effectively as a launching pad, and we will win in Ekiti and go on to win in Osun and finally at the national level.

He said: "We believe in a sanitised political system where the rule of law prevails; where there is due regard for justice, equity, fairness in the political process. And we also believe that it's long overdue for this country to have genuine democracy. Genuine democracy can only be premised on what we regard as internal party democracy.

"We believe that unless and until you have that, we are going nowhere and things will just be getting worse. So, there is a clear vision of dedication to certain core values that we believe we need to actualise through the appropriate framework.

"That was what led to the choice of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). Of course, if these were not lacking where we are coming from, there wouldn't have been any need to leave."

Adeniran, therefore, expressed hope that the party would receive defectors in due course, particularly in Ekiti State, noting: "We expect some of the aspirants to join us because everyone knows this is the party to beat.

"This is where progress will be made for them."