South Africa: Mall Security Guards Help Deliver Baby

A woman unexpectedly gave birth to a baby boy, with the assistance of mall security guards, while shopping at a Northriding mall.

ER24 paramedics were called in by security guards and found the woman lying down in the security office, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

"Several security members were offering the woman assistance. Paramedics assisted the woman and fully assessed her. [After] a short time, a boy was delivered," he said.

The newborn and the mother were transported to Rahima Moosa Hospital.

Source: News24