Nigeria: 'Double Wahala' - Nigerians Speak On Life Lessons From Nina's HoH Win

Nigerians have taken to twitter to share life lessons drawn from Nina Onyenobi's win as Head of House for week 7 in the on-going BBNaija 'Double Wahala'.

Nina, described by fellow housemates as the 'weakest', pulled the shocker by emerging victorious against all odds; beating her love partner, Miracle, to the game for the first time on Monday.

Her win, has caused buzz on social media especially tweeter where is currently trending, with viewers emphasising the need to give people a chance to prove themselves before labeling them with negative vibes.

Some viewers also reiterated that contrary to popular belief that the show is immoral because of some alleged misguided actions by few housemates, life lessons can be learnt, if rapt attention is paid.

Below are some of the tweets:

@AlwayzIfy tweeted, "Look at BamBam and TeddyA congratulating Nina the 'weak link'. This is a lesson for those who look down on certain people while they place themselves on a pedestal.

'And they said 'we don't learn life lessons from BBNaija', this is one of the many lessons.

@Raynergy tweeted, "Nina won the HOH challenge. The same dumb and unintelligent Nina. See Life!!! Moral: Never underestimate somebody's ability to become a better version of themselves."

@Darling Mantwa wrote, "Congratulations to Nina, look at my God!! From Zero to Hero! It has now been recorded in the history of BBNaija 2018 that Nina is a HOH of Week 7."

@Chuksfranklin "People are happier for Nina winning the HOH! Lesson for everyone! If you are looked down on, one day, you will rise and shine."

@eddyluv20 "As a woman, you don't necessarily need a man to achieve your dream.

"Nina had always wanted to sleep in the luxurious room but Biggie denied her the opportunity when Miracle won HOH. But she has achieved it herself. Congrats Nina."

@_MhizUnderstood wrote "Winning HOH has never been this celebrated on twitter. Nina is our last born in this country; when she smiles, we smile.

"When she cries, we cry. When she is angry, we are angry. When she is hungry we are hungry. We love you Nina."

Nina, who takes over from Bambam, becomes the third female HoH while Khloe who was earlier disqualified from the show was the first.

Her win earned her admiration from fellow housemates who formed a 'guard of honour' parade, clapping and cheering, as she walked to the diary room to collect the house brief.

Meanwhile, the remaining 10 housemates are henceforth playing as 'individuals', competing for prizes worth 45 million naira.

Nina, a stylist, on her BBNaija profile page, expressed optimism that she will be the fan's favourites amongst the housemates'.

She said she was bringing her people skills to the House.

She says she loves talking, interacting with people and singing but hates liars and those that are proud.

Also she said if she were an were an animal, she said she would be a cat with nine lives for all the challenges she has gone through and overcome.

"I will be bringing my acting talent.

On what she will do with the prize money if she wins; "I'll pay my tithe, I'll help my family, I'll invest in business,"Nina stated.

NAN