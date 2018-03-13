Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) board chairperson Stanley Chizhanje came under fire in Parliament Monday over the scandal-hit $200m solar power project awarded to controversial tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivayo.

Chizhanje admitted before MPs that he carried out consultation work for Chivhayo's Intratek company on the Gwanda solar project and that he failed to declare his interest when appointed to lead the ZPC board.

Legislators also heard that Chizhanje prepared the tender documents Chivayo presented to the ZPC board and that he (Chizhanje) effectively adjudicated his own paper work when awarding the tender to Intratek.

The ZPC chairman further admitted that due diligence was not carried when it later emerged that the Intratek boss was a convicted criminal.

Chizhanje was appearing before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy which is chaired by outspoken Norton legislator Temba Mliswa.

The ZPC chair struggled to respond when asked why he failed to declare his interest to the board. He also failed to reveal how much he was paid by Chivayo for the consultancy work.

"I admit that I did some technical work for them (Intrateck) before I was appointed to oversee my work on the board," said Chizhanje.

"I later (after board appointment) declared that I did work for Intratek and I cannot deny this, and never saw the bigger picture where work was not done in Gwanda leading to this (Parliament proceedings)."

Chizhanje added, "And yes, I was sitting on the board that awarded the tender to Intratek."

However, ZPC company secretary a Mr Sangula told MPs that there was no record for such declaration or he can't recall if they are any minutes when he declared his interest with Intratek.

It also emerged during the hearing that Chivayo faces possible arrest with the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) currently investigating him.