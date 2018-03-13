Namibia: Ambassador Schimming-Chase Passes On

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation announced the passing on of Ambassador Nora Schimming-Chase, on Tuesday.

Ambassador Schimming-Chase was among the first core group of diplomatic cadre selected to establish the Ministry of Foreign Affairs immediately after independence in 1990.

"Wherever Nora Schimming-Chase had served, she made a difference; service with diligence was her single purpose; Loyalty to her country was her defining characteristic. She was a bright woman, full of life. She was a constant source of encouragement to junior staff members and sound advice for her colleagues," the ministry said in a statement.

Upon completion of the training course, Ambassador Schimming-Chase was assigned to go and open the Namibian Embassy in France which task she successfully accomplished. She was then appointed as the first Namibian Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany from 1992 to 1996, with concurrent accreditation to Poland and Austria.

She was conferred the Most Distinguished Order of Namibia: First Class on Heroes Day, August 26, 2014.

On retiring from public life and in recognition of her leadership qualities and diplomatic experience, Ambassador Schimming-Chase was selected by her peers as the founding Chairperson of the Namibian Association of Retired Ambassadors.

"The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation is immensely proud to have been associated with Ambassador Schimming-Chase and we are grateful for her service. She left an indelible mark. The Ministry express its condolences to the bereaved family and express our solidarity with them during this moment of bereavement," the ministry stated.