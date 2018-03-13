Namibia: Karasburg Stock Theft Suspects Granted Bail

Three men facing charges of stock theft at a farm near Ariamsvlei were yesterday granted bail when they appeared in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate's Court.

Foreman Zaaruka, an employee of the Roads Authority based at Karasburg, Gerson Tjaveondja and William Platt are facing stock theft charges for allegedly stealing five goats and a stud goat ram, estimated at N$9 000, at a farm near Ariamsvlei two weeks ago.

The stolen livestock were allegedly transported in a Roads Authority vehicle, reportedly driven by Zaaruka.

The state did not object to the granting of bail to the three accused yesterday.

Magistrate Frans Anderson granted Zaaruka N$7 000 bail, and ordered that he reports at the Karasburg Police Station every Monday between 08h00 and 17h00.

He was also ordered not to interfere with state witnesses, in particular Hermanus Steyn of farm Ob in the Ariamsvlei area.

Tjaveondja was granted bail of N$2 000, and has to report at the Karasburg Police Station on Fridays and Mondays. In addition, he must not leave the Karasburg district without the permission of the investigating officer.

Platt was granted bail of N$7 000, and ordered to report on Fridays and Mondays at the Karasburg Police Station.

Although it is a Karasburg district case, the three suspects' bail hearing was heard in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate's Court to avoid conflict of interest because one of the suspects, Platt, is in a relationship with the Karasburg magistrate.

The case is set to continue in the Karasburg Magistrate's Court on 30 April.