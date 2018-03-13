Africa: Burkina Faso joins the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and confirms its commitment to pursue energy transition

press release

President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen economic ties between the two countries

Ouagadougou, 13th march 2018 - Burkina Faso’s President, Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, flew to New Delhi to participate on march 11th in the first Summit of the International Solar Alliance (ASI), a coalition that works to promote solar energy in developing countries.

The President’s participation confirms Burkina Faso’s commitment for a genuine energy transition and its will to accelerate solar energy production. "It is with great enthusiasm that Burkina Faso has signed and ratified the framework agreement of the International Solar Alliance. We must promote an alternative clean and sustainable energy by reaping the benefits of an immeasurable resource: the sun", said Burkinabe President. The ISA aims to massively reduce the costs of solar energy, meet the high-energy demand in developing countries and contribute to the fight against climate change.

The development of solar energy is unquestionably at the heart of the Burkinabe government's energy strategy, which aims to increase by 2020 the share of renewable energies in the national mix by fivefold. The Zagtouli photovoltaic power station, in the suburbs of Ouagadougou, co-financed by the European Union and France for a total amount of 47.5 million euros, is the largest solar project in West Africa. It will produce 33 MW, which represents 5% of the country's consumption. Two other solar power plants will soon be delivered to Koudougou (20 MW), the first PPP in renewable energy in Burkina, and Kaya (10 MW).

As part of the presidential agenda, the Burkinabe Head of State met with the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to discuss cooperation in the field of solar energy as well as other sectors. Burkina Faso intends to collaborate with the Republic of India to build two other solar plants of 50 megawatts each.

Other cooperation projects were discussed, including the railway between Ghana and Burkina Faso. Furthermore, Burkina Faso will be able to draw on India's experience in the field of agriculture, particularly in terms of mechanization, production and processing. With its 1.3 billion inhabitants, the Indian government has put food security at the top of its priorities and can help Burkina Faso benefit from its substantial progress in this area.

