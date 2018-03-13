13 March 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: National Bank Customers in Shock as ATMs, Visa Cards Stop Working

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Brian Ngugi

Customers of the National Bank of Kenya (NBK) were on Monday left stranded after the lender's Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) failed to dispense cash.

The bank's ATMs stopped working yesterday morning, leaving customers disappointed.

Account holders who attempted to withdraw money from the Visa network, which allows customers access to cash at any Visa-branded ATM, were also left disappointed.

The customers got "access denied" messages when they attempted to use Visa while some National Bank ATMs displayed the message that "this ATM is under maintenance."

NBK chief executive Wilfred Musau said the mid-tier lender was experiencing a "technical challenge"related to the rains.

BAD WEATHER

The challenge is because of poor "network links due to bad weather," said Mr Musau.

And in a notice of service interruption issued to customers, NBK said it was rectifying the anomaly. "Thank you for your patience as we work to fix the intermittent system disruptions that we are experiencing," said NBK.

"We apologise for any inconvenience that the interruption may have caused," it added.

A three-day ICT system outage left thousands of National Bank customers unable to access key services from the mid-tier lender last September, including deposit and withdrawal of cash over the counter.

The bank at the time re-directed its customers to ATMs and linked the service outage to an upgrade of NBK's banking platform.

The bank had at the time switched over to the latest version of BankFusion Universal Banking (BFUB), a core banking software by London-based tech firm Misys.

Kenya

Uhuru Kenyatta Leaves for Historic Visit to Cuba

President Uhuru Kenyatta heads to the Caribbean in a historic visit to the island of Cuba on Tuesday, seeking a helping… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.