Namibia: Old Boys Take the Lead

Defending champions Windhoek Old Boys (WOB) went to the top of the Bank Windhoek Indoor Hockey Men's Premier League for the first time this season, while Saints built up a commanding lead in the Women's Premier League.

In the Men's Premier League, WOB picked up three victories over the weekend to go to the top of the log on 16 points, just ahead of Saints and DTS who are second on 15 points each.

On Saturday, WOB beat Nust 8-0 with Siabonga Martins scoring a hattrick; and Saints B 6-1, to claim another bonus point victory.

On Sunday they encountered tough resistance against BDO Wanderers before winning the match 3-1.

Under new coach Johan Weyhe, Wanderers have improved considerably and showed that they will be no walkovers this season.

Their goalie Shaun Tagliaferri kept them in the game with some excellent saves, while captain Brandon Duerbury shone in Wanderers' defence and kept their structure intact.

All WOB's goals came from short corners, with Siabonga Martins scoring two and Bucko Bartlett one, while Owen Hatton scored a fine solo goal for Wanderers with three minutes to go.

Saints A moved ahead of DTS into second place on goal difference, after beating Unam 3-0 on Saturday and the hapless Nust 14-0 on Sunday.

Against Unam they got off to a great start after Damien Schutz opened their account within a minute, and further goals by Fagan Hansen and Ivan Semedo put them 3-0 up at halftime.

Unam managed to keep Saints at bay in the second half, but seldom threatened, as Saints completed a 3-0 victory.

On Sunday, Saints turned on the style to beat Nust 14-0 after leading 7-0 at the break.

Cody van der Merwe and Fagan Hansen each scored four goals and Dakota Hansen and Damien Schutz two each as Saints completed a one-sided victory.

DTS recorded their fourth successive victory with a 8-1 win against bottom-of-the-log Nust, with David Britz and Jason Bolton scoring two goals each.

DTS are now level on points with Saints, but they have a game in hand.

In other results over the weekend, Saints B beat WOB B 5-1 and Wanderers beat WOB B 3-0.

In the Women's Premier League, Saints took a commanding lead after their closest rivals all slipped up.

On Sunday, Saints beat the defending champions Unam 4-1, who were missing their inspirational captain Maggy Mengo due to studies.

Kari Rossouw put Saints ahead two minutes before the break, but Tsungai Chadzinya equalised a minute later as the teams went into halftime at one-all.

Saints, however, finished stronger and further goals by Wiandri Ludwig, Caitlin Gillies and Azaylee Philander gave them a resounding win.

On Saturday, Unam also dropped points in a 1-1 draw against Wanderers, although they managed to beat DTS 2-0, with Chadzinya and Judith Anton scoring.

WOB were in fine form on Saturday, beating Nust 10-0 and Wanderers 9-0, with Marcia Venter scoring 11 goals in total.

On Sunday, however, they suffered a shock 4-1 defeat to Saints' B team, the Angels.

Jahntwa Kruger gave WOB the lead after 11 minutes, but two goals in quick succession by Ashley Barnard and Joane van Rooyen put the Angels 2-1 ahead by halftime.

The Angels finished stronger and completed their victory with two more second half goals by Rachel Finch and Tara Myburgh.

Saints now lead the log on 17 points, followed by Unam on 12, Angels on 10 and WOB on eight points.

In other women's matches over the weekend, DTS beat Nust 4-1, while Nust recorded their first victory of the season, beating Angels 3-2.