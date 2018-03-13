10 March 2018

Kenya: 'Nation' Golf Writer Inducted Into Kenya Open Hall of Fame

Photo: Chris Omollo/Daily Nation
Kenya Golf Union chairman Richard Wanjalla (right) hands over The Game of Golf in East Africa Book to NMG golf writer Larry Ngala on October 3, 2017 at Karen Country Club.
By David Kwalimwa

Nation journalist Larry Ngala are among 12 individuals inducted into the Kenya Open Golf Limited Hall of Fame.

This award is given to individuals who have distinguished themselves over a period of time in their service to the sport.

Also among the inductees is former President Mwai Kibaki, who also is the patron of the Kenya Golf Union.

Ngala is a veteran journalist who has written about golf for close to four decades.

Over that period he has covered numerous editions of the Kenya Open tournament plus other global and continental competitions.

"It's interesting to know that people appreciate what I do to the game of golf. My aim over the years has been to try and encourage more Kenyans to play golf and at the same time trying to demystify the game," said Ngala.

"When I started writing golf in the 1970s I also believed it was a game of the rich which is not the case. Golf is a sport like all others. I must thank those who came up with the Hall of Fame idea. I am truly grateful and thank the Nation Media Group for having trusted in my ability to cover golf."

HONOURED

The other individuals honoured are former Central Bank of Kenya Governor and past Kenya Golf Union patron Duncan Ndegwa, ex-Kenya Open Limited chairmen Ngugi Kiuna, Sam Kamau and Richard Kemoli, KOGL Chairman Peter Kanyago and long serving KOGL Finance Director Joe Wangai.

The rest are former Kenya Open Tournament Directors Inder Talwar and Peter Coombes, Kenya Open's most successful amateur player David Farrar, and former East African Breweries Ltd Chairman Jeremiah Kiereini.

The 12 were honoured during the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Kenya Open Golf Championship at the Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi for their individual and collective efforts over the years that have led to the growth and development of the tournament.

Kenya Open Golf Limited Chairman Peter Kanyago congratulated the inductees for the honour saying that their contribution to the Kenya Open had helped transform the tournament into the success that it is today.

Also speaking at the event, Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia assured the game of the government's support in developing the game throughout the country.

