South Africa: Three Pollsmoor Escapees Rearrested

Three of the six inmates who escaped from Pollsmoor prison's Medium B section in Cape Town on Sunday evening have been rearrested.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said one man was rearrested at a scrapyard in Blackheath, while two other men were caught in Oceanview.

He said the three men who were rearrested were Gershwin Mol, Courtney None and Emile Witbooi.

Earlier, the department's Simphiwe Xako said the six men removed bars with a piece of metal obtained by breaking one of the beds.

He said one of the escaped inmates was serving a 12-year sentence for attempted murder. The remainder were sentenced for petty crimes.

The department said it had initiated an internal investigation into the incident.

Xako urged members of public not to engage the men but to report them to the nearest police station.

