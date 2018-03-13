South Africa: Western Cape Police Bust Two Suspects for Drugs Worth R1.9 Million

Western Cape detectives have arrested two men in Vanrhynsdorp, on the West Coast, for allegedly being in possession of drugs valued at R1.9m.

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said the detectives had been in the area on Monday when they noticed, and pulled over, a vehicle that had raised their suspicions.

"A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 22 000 Mandrax tablets and 4.2kg of heroin. Once charged, the two suspects, both aged 55, are due to make a court appearance in Vredendal," Traut said.

Western Cape provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula expressed his appreciation for the officer's work in the arrest, and for removing a "considerable quantity of drugs from the streets of this province".

Source: News24