Malawi: Miss BIU Set to Contest for Miss Malawi 2018

Lilongwe — Miss Blantyre International University (BIU) Zuleika Nanguwo says following her qualification for the finals of regional beauty pageant, she is set to contest for national finals of this year's Miss Malawi competition.

Nanguwo who is currently pursuing a bachelor's degree in Journalism at BIU told Malawi News Agency (Mana) in an interview on Monday that she is prepared to contest for the national finals of Miss Malawi.

"I am geared to compete for this year's Miss Malawi finals and I am patiently looking forward to giving out my best at the contest," said Nanguwo.

Nanguwo who is also passionate about modeling said her wish is to be the voice of the voiceless and that she will put the needs of Malawians especially the poor into consideration by being their helping hand.

With the motivation by Alinafe Chalunda, one of the models in the country, Nanguwo said she is confident to do better during the Miss Malawi finals and immediately after winning the crown she says she will engage in initiatives aimed at inspiring young girls who want to be models in future to achieve their dreams.

"I am pretty sure to get the crown for Miss Malawi; I want to inspire young girls to work hard at school so that they should become responsible models in future," Nanguwo explained.

She also said that she was inspired with the theme of Miss Malawi edition called 'Managing population growth' and she said she want to help in addressing issues concerning population.

Miss BIU said Malawi has a big population compared to availability of resources despite the government and other non-governmental organizations trying their best to sensitize people on good family planning.

"I will join the hands with the government addressing issues of population growth in the country." She says.

She said she will also engage in woman empowerment initiatives in order to minimize early marriages among girls as well as gender based violence.