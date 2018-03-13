Namibia: Child Commits Suicide At Lüderitz

A twelve-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a piece of cloth at his family home at Lüderitz on Friday night.

Police //Kharas regional crime investigations coordinator Chrispin Mubebo told Nampa yesterday that the deceased was a Grade 6 pupil at Nautilus Primary School.

The incident happened in Area 7, Mubebo said.

He said the boy reportedly had some problems at school and his father sat down with him to discuss the issue on the night of the incident.

"The father then left the room and when the mother came to give food to the boy, she saw her boy hanging from the ceiling," said Mubebo.

It is not known at this stage what the father said to the boy and police investigations continue.

Approached for comment, //Kharas director of education /Awebahe //Hoeseb could not comment as he was not aware of the incident.

- Nampa