Somalia: Jubbaland Forces Launch Offensive Against Al Shabaab Bases

Jubbaland state forces have launched an offensive against Al Shabaab bases in Lower Jubba region on Tuesday, authorities said.

The state troops engaged in a heavy gunfight with the militants in Wirkoy village, located near the southern port city of Kismayo, the interim seat of Jubbaland.

Local officials said at least five people were killed and 10 others wounded during the hours-long gun battle between Jubbaland state soldiers and the Al Qaeda-linked militants.

Al Shabaab has not yet released its own statement regarding the clashes and the reported casualties on its fighters in Wirkoy, a small strategic town located on the outskirts of Kismayo.

The situation was reported to be tense and both sides are regrouping and receiving reinforcement, according to local villagers who began fleeing their house following the combat.