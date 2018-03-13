13 March 2018

South Africa: Anti-Racism Week - Campaign Aims to Teach Your Children Well About Scourge of Racism

analysis By Bheki C. Simelane

Paul Mosaka Primary School pupils displayed a good understanding of racism and what it entails at Monday's launch of the #RootOutRacism Week Schools' Programme ahead of Anti-Racism Week which kicks off on 14 March. Their labelling of Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom as "pink" underscored the main theme (racism), revealed their honesty, exposed their understanding of the issue, and set the tone for the week ahead. By BHEKI SIMELANE.

Racism is one of democratic South Africa's main challenges, but it would seem that South Africa's children have a better understanding of what it is all about. This was evident during the launch of the Anti-Racism Week Schools' Programme at the Paul Mosaka Primary School in Pimville, Soweto.

A number of children participating in the event said they had experienced some form of racism.

Grade 5 pupil Noluthando Rantho said she often observed acts of racism on the school playground. She described how coloured and black pupils were sometimes reluctant to play with each other because they looked different from each other.

"If we appreciate one another we will end racism. If we love one another there will be no racism, because racism is driven by how we look at one another,"...

