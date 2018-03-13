13 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: CSA Announces Proteas Women's Contracts

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday announced the Proteas women's squad members who have been awarded national contracts for the period that runs from May 1, 2018 to April 30, 2019.

Raisibe Ntozakhe of Gauteng is a new addition to the list.

"It is going to be an exceptionally busy and challenging period for our women's national team," said CSA General Manager: Cricket, Corrie van Zyl.

"We will be hosting Bangladesh in May and then there are away tours to England and the West Indies before we travel to the ICC Women's World T20, also in the West Indies in November, and then have a home series against Sri Lanka.

"The esteem in which our women's team is held following their successful campaign when they reached the semi-finals of the ICC Women's World Cup last year is reflected in their invitation to have a major tour of England including a T20 triangular series against England and New Zealand.

"It is important that we build on our recent successes as we prepare for this year's Women's World T20.

"I congratulate those players who have been awarded national contracts and once again extend our thanks and appreciation to our generous sponsors, Momentum, for their support of our women's national team."

CSA contracted Women Proteas players:

Dané van Niekerk (Eastern Province), Ayabonga Khaka (Border), Suné Luus (Northerns), Marizanne Kapp (Eastern Province), Mignon du Preez (Northerns), Shabnim Ismail (Gauteng), Trisha Chetty (Gauteng), Chloe Tryon (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Lizelle Lee (North West), Laura Wolvaardt (Western Province), Masabata Klaas (Free State), Andrie Steyn (Western Province), Moseline Daniels (Boland), Raisibe Ntozakhe (Gauteng).

