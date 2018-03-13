13 March 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Assistant of President Informed On Overall Situations in Gezira State

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Assistant of President of the Republic, Dr. Faisal Hassan Ibrahim, was briefed on overall situations in Gezira State , particularly the State preparations for wheat harvesting , and the Summer season.

Governor of Gezira State , Dr Mohamed Taher Aila emphasized in press statements after meeting the Assistant of the President in the Republican Palace Monday completion of cotton harvesting in Gezira Scheme with production reached more than million Kentars at area of 116000 feddans,, adding that the State is planning to cultivate 300 thousands feddans in the coming season.

He further added that he briefed the Assistant of the President on rehabilitation of a number of food processing and textile factories , hospitals, and enhancement of health and educational services in the Statewide.

Sudan

East Darfur Capital Bans Gatherings, Edged Weapons

The Commissioner of Ed Daein locality in East Darfur has issued a decision prohibiting the carrying of edged weapons,… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.