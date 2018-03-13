Sudan: Assistant of President Informed On Overall Situations in Gezira State

Khartoum — The Assistant of President of the Republic, Dr. Faisal Hassan Ibrahim, was briefed on overall situations in Gezira State , particularly the State preparations for wheat harvesting , and the Summer season.

Governor of Gezira State , Dr Mohamed Taher Aila emphasized in press statements after meeting the Assistant of the President in the Republican Palace Monday completion of cotton harvesting in Gezira Scheme with production reached more than million Kentars at area of 116000 feddans,, adding that the State is planning to cultivate 300 thousands feddans in the coming season.

He further added that he briefed the Assistant of the President on rehabilitation of a number of food processing and textile factories , hospitals, and enhancement of health and educational services in the Statewide.