13 March 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Mirghani Discusses With French Ambassador Consolidation of Bilateral Relations

Khartoum — The First Assistant of President of the Republic, Mohamed Al-Hassan Al-Merghani discussed with Ambassador of France to Sudan, Emmanuelle Palattmann means of cementing relations between Sudan and France in all fields.

He called during meeting with the French Ambassador France to play role in narrowing difference of views between the government a nd the opposition by a way that pushes the peace process forward.

The French Ambassador said in press statements that the meeting tackled the current political and economic situations and cooperation between the two countries in commercial, cultural, tourism and educational domains.

She said that she was determined to enhance relations between the two countries along with supporting development efforts in Sudan.

