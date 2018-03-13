13 March 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Chief Justice Receives Head of Omani Supreme Court

Khartoum — The Head of Omai Supreme Court, Dr Ishaq bin Ahmed arrived in the Country Monday evening heading a delegation comprising magistrates of Supreme Court on 4-day visit.

He was received at Khartoum airport by the Chief Justice, Professor Haider Ahmed Dafa Alla , several members of the Supreme Court and heads of directorates at the Judiciary.

The visit comes within framework of exchange f visits to boost judicial cooperation between the two countries.

The Chief Justice underlined necessity o perpetuating cooperation between Sudan and Sultanate o Oman , adding that the visit augurs well for the two countries in connection with exchange of expertise and training.

The President of Omani Supreme Court said the eternity and depth of relations between the two countries would push forward the joint judicial cooperation.

