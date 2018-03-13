12 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: KZN Uncle Appears in Court for Murder of Three Children

A 32-year-old uncle appeared in the Ramsgate Magistrate's Court on Monday for allegedly murdering three children in Port Edward.

"On September 2, 2017, three children, aged between four and 12, were found lying inside the house with multiple stab wounds on their chests and their left ears were cut," police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said.

He was their uncle.

"The motive of the killing is unknown at this stage. The children were alone at the time of the attack."

The accused, Ben Zimele Mbhele, was arrested at his home in Ncukeni on Friday, after a lengthy investigation.

On Monday, the case was transferred to the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg, where he is to appear on Wednesday.

KwaZulu-Natal acting provincial police commissioner Major General Bheki Langa commended the investigating team for the arrest.

"We will ensure that a well-prepared docket is sent to court so that the accused can be prosecuted for these horrendous acts," Langa added.

"The cruelty that was displayed during the killing cannot be explained as it was too vicious, especially as it was [allegedly] committed by a relative who is expected to be the protector to these children."

Source: News24

South Africa

