13 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Elderly Cyclist Stabbed to Death in Fish Hoek

An elderly man in his sixties was attacked and stabbed to death near Brigantine Road, Fish Hoek, on Tuesday morning.

The man, who is yet to be identified by police, was riding his bike on a trail before he was attacked by the suspect.

"The suspect fled the scene with the victim's mountain bike and is yet to be arrested," said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut.

An eyewitness told police that the suspect was riding what looked like a brand new mountain bike and was last seen heading to Kommetjie informal settlement.

Traut said the circumstances surrounding the death were being investigated.

