13 March 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Drivers Frustrated By Fees, Fuel Shortage

Nyala / New Halfa — Drivers in South Darfur have gone on strike in protest against the locality's imposition of a fee of SDG 100 ($5.50*) on a large lorry, SDG 50 ($2.25) on a medium lorry and SDG 500 ($27.50) fine in case of non-payment.

The Drivers' Union announced in a statement that it has entered into a strike since Thursday and filed a complaint to the state legislative council in protest against the imposition of the fees which it described as illegal.

New Halfa

For more than a week, New Halfa in Sudan's Northern State has been experiencing a severe fuel crisis where vehicle owners line-up in front of fuel stations for supply.

A driver said he had waited for more than five hours without getting fuel, while the residents have complained of suffering and difficulty of moving inside and outside the city.

On Sunday the transport stations of Khartoum state have witnessed a severe transport crisis in all its localities where hundreds of residents have overcrowded in the main stations in search of a means to transport them to their areas.

* Based on the official US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS)

Sudan

