13 March 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: South Darfur Orders Crackdown On 'Phantom Employees'

Nyala — The government of South Darfur has directed the Ministry of Finance in the state not to pay the salaries of workers in the state without the direct supervision and control of the intelligence services so as to identify any 'phantom' employees who do not exist on the ground.

An official source said that the state employs 27,000 workers whose collective monthly salary does not exceed SDG 35 million (*$1.92 million), however, the state pays more than SDG 40 million ($2.2 million) per month which, he said, forced the state government to take strict measures at the outlets of payment of the salaries to monitor that the jobs are real.

* Based on the official US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS)

