Sudan Armed Forces Raid Darfur Market - Eight Held, Six Injured

Deribat / Tawila / Kabkabiya — Members of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) stationed at Deribat in Darfur's east Jebel Marra stormed the weekly village market, assaulted the people, arrested eight of them and injured six others on Sunday morning.

Residents of Deribat reported that the members of the SAF arrested Yahya Ahmed Hussein, Abulbasher Abdelrazig, Mubarak Haroun, Younis Ali, Abdeljabbar Ali Idris, Kubra Adam Musa, Mariam Ibrahim, and Kaltoum Sharif Adam.

A merchant from the weekly market, which brings together all residents of nearby villages, said that the storming of the market by troops terrorised the shoppers and prompted them to flee the market.

He said the troops also attacked the shoppers with rifle butts and daggers causing injuries to Hashim Haroun Abdelkarim, Salim Mohamed Ibrahim, Sara Yagoub Eisa, Musa Yousif Haroun, Mariam Abakar Hussain, and Suleiman Yousif Hamid.

He added that the troops also prevented vehicles coming from Nyala in South Darfur and El Fasher in North Darfur from loading goods from the market and forced them to return empty.

Tawila

On Sunday the security services arrested Abdelnasir Abdelrahman Abdallah from the market of Tawila in North Darfur without explanation, took him to the security offices in Tawila and denied him visit by his family members.

Activists in Tawila called for his immediate release or trial and allowing his family and lawyers to visit him.

Kabkabiya

Members of the main government Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia arrested two people from Kabkabiya and took them to Sarf Umra in North Darfur on Sunday.

Witnesses and sources told Radio Dabanga that the rapid support militia forces led by Abu Shouk arrested Hassan Eisa, nicknamed Hassan Shamasi, and one of his relatives because of their demand for 'blood money' for their relative. He was killed at the gate of Umlaota, west of Kabkabiya during a recent attack by militiamen led by Abdallah Ganga, that also led to the death of two more people and the burning part of the village.

The sources told Radio Dabanga that the arrest of the two was only to prevent them from demanding the payment of the blood money.