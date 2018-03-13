Sudan: East Darfur Capital Bans Gatherings, Edged Weapons

ED Daein — The Commissioner of Ed Daein locality in East Darfur has issued a decision prohibiting the carrying of edged weapons, and placed restrictions on gatherings in public places.

Commissioner Ali El Tahir Sharif has identified the banned weapons as knives, machetes, swords, sticks, "or any sharp object that can be used to cause severe harm or death to a human".

The decision provides penalties for violators carrying these weapons of three to six months' imprisonment and a fine of SDG 2,000 ($110*).

The measures are aimed at curbing violence in the locality.

* Based on the official US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS)