13 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Sassagate Saga - a Belated Announcement of an Earlier Death of the Spirit

analysis By John Clarke

Another sorry instalment in the SassaGate saga took place in the Constitutional Court on Tuesday 6th March. It begged the question: how much longer must the judiciary intervene to remedy executive contempt for constitutional values and principles? Answer: for as long as the ANC does not face the deeper truth emerging from the scandalous executive failures of SassaGate and the Gauteng Mental Health Marathon Project (Life Esidimeni). A truth that when Money and Power strike a deal, the real long-term interests of citizens steadily diminish, especially those who are the most vulnerable and disadvantaged.

