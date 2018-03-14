Harare giants Caps United's championship bid has been dealt a huge blow after their captain Hardlife Zvirekwi was involved in a horrific accident Monday which left him with a broken left hand.

His palm and fingers were amputated and, according to the doctors, Zvirekwi will miss the first half of the 2018 Castle Lager Premiership season.

Club chief executive Cuthbert Chitima said: "His fingers and palm have been amputated. The doctors said he can start playing during the second half of the season. That's the information we have at the moment."

Team manager Shakespear Chinogwenya said Zvirekwi was coming from a friend's birthday celebration when the accident occurred.

The inspirational Caps United captain who was alone in his vehicle is said to have failed to negotiate a curve near East 24 in Harare on his way home resulting in his car rolling several times.

"It's really sad. A huge blow for us but we thank God that he is alive," said Chinogwenya.

"He (Zvirekwi) failed to negotiate a curve near East 24 when he was coming from a party where he was with one of the players Leonard Fiyado.

"He was alone in the vehicle and he suffered a fractured hand. When we went to see him, he had gone to the theatre and we are still awaiting the decision of the doctors.

"What is most saddening is the fact that yesterday (Sunday), he was outstanding at training."

Zvirekwi led Caps United to their first championship in 10 years in 2016.

He also shepherded the squad to an historic group stage of the African Champions League where they floored seasoned African Champions TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zamalek of Egypt.

And after finishing in fifth place last season largely due to a tight schedule that saw them participating in both the domestic league and the African Champions League, Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe has declared he wants to reclaim the league title this term.

The Green Machine has acquired several new players as they bid for the championship with former How Mine left back Milton Ncube, former Highlanders midfielder Rio Moyo, former FC Platinum forward Brian Muzondiwa joining them.

The pair of defender Dennis Dauda and Simba Nhivi also re-joined the club last week.